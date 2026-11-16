The Baltimore Ravens lost their fifth consecutive game Monday night, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers, 23-20, at M&T Bank Stadium.

Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw for 340 yards in his first start with the Ravens. He joined the team from the Arizona Cardinals after quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley were sidelined with injuries.

Baltimore was driving late in the fourth quarter when wide receiver Zay Flowers fumbled the ball, allowing the Chargers to recover. Los Angeles then ran out the clock to secure its first win of the season.

Derrick Henry scored two touchdowns for Baltimore but was held to just 10 rushing yards.

His second score, a 1-yard touchdown run, pulled the Ravens within 23-20 with 10:23 remaining in the game.

Henry also scored in the first half, but Baltimore trailed 17-10 at halftime.

The Chargers jumped out to a 10-0 lead on a 22-yard touchdown run by quarterback Justin Herbert and a 38-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker.

Baltimore got on the board with a 2-yard touchdown run by Henry, but Los Angeles answered with a 1-yard touchdown run by Omarion Hampton in the second quarter.

Riley Patterson, who signed with the Ravens last week, made his first two field goal attempts with the team. Dicker finished with three field goals for the Chargers.

The Ravens (4-6) will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, to face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22.