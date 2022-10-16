Ravens lose to Giants 24-20 after interception, turnover

BALTIMORE -- The headline all week was Giants defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale's reunion with the team he spent 10 seasons working for. Today, Martindale and the Giants got the last laugh against the Ravens.

A back-and-forth game that saw Baltimore's Kenyan Drake outshine New York's superstar running back Saquon Barkley. Drake rushed for 119 yards with a touchdown, the most yards for a Ravens running back since last season.

But with the Ravens ahead late in the fourth quarter, Lamar Jackson was intercepted by Julian Love.

That turnover set up a go-ahead touchdown from Saquon Barkley. Martindale's defense set the stage and then shut the door.

With under two minutes to play, the Ravens tried to march down the field, but Lamar Jackson was stripped by Kayvon Thibodeaux.

New York took over and ran the clock out sealing a 24-20 win against the Ravens. The Giants move to 5-1 while the Ravens fall to 3-3.

Next up for Baltimore: a home game against the Cleveland Browns next Sunday at 1 p.m.

Injury Note: RT Morgan Moses left the game with a heel injury and did not return.