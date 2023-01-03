Watch CBS News
Ravens light up M&T Bank Stadium in red, white and blue to continue support for Buffalo Bills injured player

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Despite being AFC foes, for this moment, the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills are playing for the same team.

The Ravens are showing its support for the Bills, and second-year safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest after he attempted to tackle Bengals' Tee Higgins during Monday Night Football in Cincinnati.

NFL officials said Hamlin collapsed on the field, and medical personnel needed to use defibrillators and CPR to revive him. He is in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital.

Players, teams and fans across the country have displayed support and empathy for the injured player.

The Ravens lit up M&T Bank Stadium on Tuesday with red, white and blue - Buffalo Bills colors.

The social media team, in collaboration with every NFL team, changed their profile picture to Hamlin's No. 3 jersey.

The Ravens players also offered prayers, condolences and camaraderie with the Bills.

Baltimore is scheduled to play Cincinnati on Sunday in a game that could determine the AFC North title.

However, that game time has not been scheduled, nor are the players concerned by that right now.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 5:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

