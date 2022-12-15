Ravens' Lamar Jackson ruled out, Tyler Huntley in line to start vs. Browns

Ravens' starting quarterback Lamar Jackson has officially been ruled out of Saturday's game in Cleveland, paving the way for Tyler Huntley to start.

Huntley passed the NFL's concussion protocol and practiced fully on Thursday for the second straight practice.

Huntley, was knocked out of the game in the third quarter of last week's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He told the media Thursday that he does not think he suffered a concussion but applauded the league for doing its job.

"I don't think I had a concussion," Huntley said. "They were doing their job and making sure I was safe. Clearly, I'm safe enough to play this week."

Quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss his second straight game due to a knee injury after the team listed him as out on Thursday's injury report.

Despite the uncertainty at quarterback over the last couple of games, Head Coach John Harbaugh is happy with how his quarterbacks have handled things.

"They've done a great job; it's a great room. They work well together," Harbaugh said. "Of course, [quarterbacks coach] James Urban does a great job, [assistant quarterbacks coach] Kerry Dixon also assists with that and does a great job. So, [I'm] just very pleased with that whole room."

The Ravens (9-4) travel to Cleveland to take on the (5-8) Browns at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Baltimore beat Cleveland 23-20 in their week 7 matchup.