Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson leaves New England Patriots game with back injury

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is injured again.

The star quarterback left Baltimore's game against the New England Patriots late in the second quarter with a back issue. The two-time MVP looked uncomfortable getting up after a run up the middle, and NBC cameras showed an exasperated Jackson heading down the hallway.

Tyler Huntley replaced Jackson. Jackson remained out when Baltimore's offense took the field for the first time in the third quarter.

Lamar Jackson's injuries

Jackson missed three games earlier this season because of a hamstring injury, and since returning from that, he's been listed with knee, ankle and toe problems as well as an illness that caused him to miss a practice this week.

In September, Jackson left in the third quarter of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a hamstring issue as the Ravens experienced a wave of injuries.

At the time, left tackle Ronnie Stanley was suffering an ankle injury, linebacker Roquan Smith had a hamstring injury and cornerback Nate Wiggins had a shoulder injury.

In early October, Jackson was ruled out of the Los Angeles Rams game due to the hamstring injury.

He returned to practice after missing two games.

His participation status later caused trouble for the Ravens as the team was fined $100,000 for violating the NFL's injury report policy. The Ravens argued that the incident was "an error."

In early November, Jackson missed practice due to a knee issue just weeks after his return. And the next week, he missed another practice with an ankle injury.

During the second week in December, Jackson again missed practice for a rest day as the team prepared to face the Cincinnati Bengals.