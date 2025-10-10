Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ruled out for game against Los Angeles Rams

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will not play in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams due to a hamstring injury, according to the team.

This will be the second consecutive game where two-time MVP Jackson is ruled out. Last week, he was out for the Ravens' disappointing loss to the Houston Texans. The team lost 44-10 in what the Associated Press referred to as the most lopsided loss in the team's history.

Jackson did not practice all week, according to CBS Sports.

With Jackson out, the Ravens said Cooper Rush will start and Tyler Huntley will serve as backup during Sunday's matchup with the Rams.

"The hope is that Jackson can come back after Baltimore's Week 7 bye against the Chicago Bears," the team said.

Other players ruled out

Along with Jackson, the following five players will also be ruled out of Sunday's game:

CB Chidobe Awuzie will miss a second consecutive game

FB Patrick Ricard has not played this season

ILB Roquan Smith will miss a second consecutive game

WR Devontez Walker

OL Emery Jones Jr.

The Ravens said safety Kyle Hamilton, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and left tackle Ronnie Stanley will return after missing last week's game.

Earlier this week, Coach John Harbaugh said the team is hoping Ricard will be able to return for the game against the Bears on Oct. 26.

The Ravens have one win and three losses for the season.