NFL fines Baltimore Ravens $100,000 over Lamar Jackson practice participation status

The NFL has slapped the Baltimore Ravens with a $100,000 fine.

The fine is for violating the league's injury report policy regarding Lamar Jackson's practice participation status, according to Ian Rapoport.

The Ravens said they "clearly made an error" and won't appeal the ruling.

Here's the team's full statement:

It is critical that the Baltimore Ravens always operate with integrity and in full accordance with NFL guidelines.

We clearly made an error regarding player injury reporting and cooperated transparently with the league's investigation.

We accept the decision by the NFL that we violated the policy and have taken steps to ensure that we will be compliant moving forward.

We will not appeal the ruling and are focused on our upcoming game versus the Vikings.

Jackson returned Thursday night in his first start since Week 4 due to his hamstring injury. It was a four touchdown night in which he completed 18 of 23 passes, helping the Ravens to their second win in a row.