Lamar Jackson misses practice again. The Baltimore QB hasn't had a full week since early November

Lamar Jackson missed practice again for the Ravens on Wednesday, with Baltimore facing another massive divisional game this weekend at Cincinnati.

The Ravens this time listed it as a rest day for Jackson, who missed three games with a hamstring injury earlier this season and hasn't been all that healthy — or that sharp — since returning.

Jackson threw four touchdown passes in his first game back, at Miami on Oct. 30. Then he delivered a smart performance in a road win over Minnesota — but that was the most recent time he's had a full week of practice.

He missed the Wednesday before a game against the Browns and was listed with a knee problem. Then it was an ankle issue when he missed practice the following Wednesday before hosting the Jets. Baltimore beat Cleveland and New York, but didn't look great offensively.

Then the Ravens had a short week before hosting Cincinnati on a Thursday night. Jackson was given a DNP in a practice estimation when the team had a walkthrough that Monday — the reason that time was a toe injury. Baltimore lost, with Jackson playing perhaps his worst game of the season.

Last week, Jackson practiced on Wednesday but was listed as limited because of an ankle issue. Then he missed Thursday's practice before returning on Friday. He said that week he'd been stepped on.

The Ravens lost to Pittsburgh 27-22 on Sunday to fall a game back in the AFC North race, although Jackson and the offense finally looked a little better in the second half. The team produced 420 total yards.

Jackson said last week he looked at these days off as rest days, and coach John Harbaugh said Monday he respects the two-time MVP's judgment.

"You want to have everybody practicing every day. That's your goal as a coach, but it's a long season," Harbaugh said. "These guys go through a lot — Lamar as much as anybody. He has the ball in his hand every play. He is making plays, he's doing what he does, he's competing like crazy. So, there are going to be times when he is just not going to be up for practice. It's just not going to be the best way to go about doing it, and that's a conversation between Lamar (and) the trainers."