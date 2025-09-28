Banged-up Baltimore Ravens lose Humphrey, Smith, Stanley to injuries against Chiefs

Can the Baltimore Ravens defense bounce back vs Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs? | Purple Playbook

Baltimore lost cornerback Marlon Humphrey to a calf injury and linebacker Roquan Smith to a hamstring injury in the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs, leaving the Ravens without six defensive starters due to injuries.

On the other side of the ball, Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley left with an ankle injury during the first quarter.

The Ravens were forced to put defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike on injured reserve with a neck problem and defensive end Broderick Washington on IR with an ankle injury on Saturday. Ninety minutes before kickoff, defensive tackle Travis Jones was made inactive with a knee injury, and linebacker Kyle Van Noy was inactive with a hamstring injury.

The Ravens were also without cornerback Jaire Alexander, who has had a nagging knee injury and was also inactive.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh acknowledged this week that he was "concerned" about Madubuike's injury, but hadn't been given the OK to discuss it. Madubuike has made consecutive Pro Bowls while starting every game the past two seasons.

Washington had made four tackles and started once earlier this season.

The Ravens signed defensive end Brent Urban and tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden to the 53-man roster and elevated defensive tackle C.J. Okoye and nose tackle Josh Tupou from the practice squad for Sunday's game.