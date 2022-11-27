Live Blog: Jaguars score TD, get conversion late to beat Ravens, 28-27

BALTIMORE -- Ravens football is back for Week 12 of the NFL season! Stay with WJZ as the Ravens take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:25 p.m. and tune in here for a live blog as we keep you up to date with the biggest plays of the game.

4:42 p.m.: Justin Tucker missed 67-yard field goal as time expired.

4:34 p.m.: Marvin Jones Jr. hauls in a touchdown pass with 14 seconds remaining. Zay Jones caught a 2-point to give Jacksonville a 28-27 lead.

4:21 p.m.: Lamar Jackson throws a touchdown pass to tight end Josh Oliver with 2:02 remaining. The 2-point conversion handed the Ravens a 27-20 lead.

4:13 p.m.: Riley Patterson's field goal gives Jaguars a 20-19 lead with 4:19 to go.

4:11 p.m.: The Ravens fumbled inside the 20-yard line, Jaguars recovered with 5 minutes remaining.

4:06 p.m.: The Jaguars answered with a 2-yard touchdown catch by Jamal Agnew. The ravens lead 19-17 with 5:55 remaining in the game.

3:53 p.m.: Gus Edwards extends the Ravens' lead to 19-10 with a 1-yard touchdown run.

3:44 p.m.: The Ravens are driving, leading the Jaguars, 12-10, after three quarters.

3:41 p.m.: The Jaguars fumbled, and the Ravens recovered at Jacksonville's 25-yard line with less than 20 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

3:18 p.m. -- The Ravens fall short again in the red zone. Now 0-3 in the game. But Justin Tucker makes his 4th field goal of the game and the Ravens take a 12-10 lead.

2:50 p.m. -- The Jaguars are back in the lead after a field goal puts them 9-10.

2:34 p.m. -- Justin Tucker with his 3rd field goal of the day. This one from 55 yards out and gives the Ravens a 9-7 lead.

2:22 p.m. -- Jaguars turn the Ravens fumble into a touchdown. Trevor Lawrence finds JaMycal Hasty for a 27-yard touchdown. Jacksonville leads 7-6 in the 2nd quarter.

2:20 p.m. -- The Ravens go for it on 4th and 1 but Lamar Jackson fumbles and the Jaguars recover.

2:07 p.m. -- At the end of the 1st quarter the Ravens lead the Jaguars 6-0.

1:58 p.m. -- Justin Tucker makes another field goal which brings the Ravens to a 6-0 lead.

1:50 p.m. -- Ravens defense comes up with a stop on 4th and 1. Big play from Baltimore, they take over on downs.

1:47 p.m. -- Broderick Washington sacks Trevor Lawrence, his first sack of the season and just the second of his career.

1:42 p.m. -- Justin Tucker hits a 27-yard field goal and the Ravens take a 3-0 lead in the 1st quarter.

1:36 p.m. -- The call is overturned, Ravens keep possession on the Jaguars 30 yard line.

1:34 p.m. -- Mark Andrews fumbles the ball and the Jaguars recover. The play is currently under review.

1:30 p.m -- First play of the game, a 25-yard pass from Lamar Jackson to Mark Andrews.