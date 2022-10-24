Ravens' Gus Edwards dedicates big game to teammate Jaylon Ferguson, who died last June

BALTIMORE - Ravens running back Gus Edwards was inspired in his return to the backfield in more than a year.

Edwards honored the late Jaylon Ferguson, a teammate who died in Baltimore on June 21.

He wore the numbers 4 and 5 on his athletic tape - the jersey number worn by Ferguson since joining the Ravens in 2019 - during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.

Ferguson's death was later declared to be caused by the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, and the death was ruled to be accidental.

Edwards received the game ball following Sunday's win and dedicated it to Ferguson.

He gained 66 rushing yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns.

"I was thinking about 4-5 while I was out there," Edwards said via the Ravens social media. "This is for him."

Edwards hadn't played a game since the playoffs against Buffalo on January 16, 2021. He suffered a season-ending injury in training camp last season, and missed the first six games of this year.

"I'm even fortunate to be playing right now with the type of injury I had," Edwards told the media after the game. "It was ACL, hamstring, LCL."

Earlier this season, the Ravens honored Ferguson with decals on their helmets for the home opener.