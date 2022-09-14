Ravens to honor Ferguson, Siragusa at home opener, don helmet decals

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens announced players will have helmet decals honoring Jaylon Ferguson and Tony Siragusa for the 2022 season.

The outside linebacker and former defensive tackle both died in June. The Ravens will also hold moments to recognize them Sunday at the team's home opener against the Miami Dolphins. The decals feature the players' names and numbers.

The team will be wearing helmet decals this season to honor Tony Siragusa and Jaylon Ferguson.



Before Sunday's game, we will hold moments to recognize both Tony and Jaylon.



Ferguson was entering his fourth season with the team having played 38 games, 10 of them starts, recording 67 combined tackles and 4 1/2 sacks. He died June 21 at 26-years-old. He died from a drug overdose, according to the medical examiner's office.

Siragusa, known as "Goose," was a member of the winning Super Bowl XXXV game in 2001. He was part of a legendary defensive unit that allowed the fewest point (165) in NFL history. He died at 55 on June 22.

The Ravens said shortly after 12:45 at M&T Bank Stadium Sunday, Siragusa's family will be on the field and Baltimore's Marching Ravens will form Siragusa's No. 98. His wife will be presented with flowers and a moment of silence will be observed.

After player introductions, there will be another moment of silence for Ferguson.

Ferguson's family will be on the Ravens sideline as honorary game captains, and General Manager Eric DeCosta will present the family with flowers, the team said.

M&T Bank Stadium will have a wall wrap honoring the fallen Ravens, the team said.