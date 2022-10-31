Ravens fifth most dedicated NFL fanbase, Commanders first, study reveals

BALTIMORE - M&T Bank Stadium can be an intimidating stadium for opposing fans and players.

One website, Oddspedia, doesn't think the Ravens have the most dedicated NFL fanbase, but good enough to be in the Top 5.

Oddspedia conducted a study and found the Ravens' fanbase to be the fifth most dedicated among all 32 teams.

The Ravens are behind the Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Commanders, according to the study, for top fanbases. Oddspedia has the Washington Commanders as having the most dedicated fanbase.

The study analyzed more than a decade of attendance data, also revealed 1 in 6 have called themselves a fair weather fan, but more often than not, they've called others out for being unsupportive.

The study also showed NFL fans are willing to pay to see their team when they're playing well. Nearly 2 in 5 admitted they'll spend more money on tickets if their NFL team is doing well, and 1 in 5 go to NFL games based on how well their team is playing that season.

The study looked at attendance records per capita during NFL teams' worst seasons to determine which fans stand by their team the most even when they are not winning.