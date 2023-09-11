Ravens fans excited by season-opening win, concerned about injuries

BALTIMORE - Be excited Ravens Flock, it's "Victory Monday."

The Ravens handled business Sunday with a 25-9 win over the Houston Texans in the season-opener at M&T Bank Stadium.

While many fans who spoke with WJZ about the win are excited they came out on top, others are worried about the early injuries.

Going into Sunday's game, there were a lot of questions about what the new-look Ravens' offense would look like and how this team would look after resting mostly all of its starters for the entire preseason.

The Ravens answered those questions and were able to get a win. However, on Monday, fans were still talking about the four starters who left the game injured.

"It's better than 0-1, I'll tell you that," Ravens fan Jameel Fortune said.

"With all of the injuries, I am kind of apprehensive," Ravens fan Eyvette Jones said. "These are really severe injuries."

On Sunday, the Ravens announced that running back J.K. Dobbins tore his Achilles and will miss the rest of the season.

Safety Marcus Williams, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and center Tyler Linderbaum also left Sunday's game with injuries and did not return.

"Seems like it always hits us every year," Fortune said. "Every year it seems like every year we lose somebody we need. It never fails. Every year somebody that we were depending on, that we thought was going to give us big things, gets hurt every year. It's just bad luck."

While all of the early season injuries have some fans concerned, others still believe the Ravens are a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

"Anybody can win in this league," Fortune said. "Any week anybody can win. We still have a good enough team to get to the Super Bowl."