John Harbaugh gives update on Ravens' week one injuries: 'Move forward because the games keep coming'

BALTIMORE - Injuries are already taking a toll on the Ravens.

Four starting players were knocked out of the season-opening game against Houston on Sunday. The Ravens still won 25-9. One of those injured, running back J.K. Dobbins, will miss the rest of the season.

The Ravens (1-0) are preparing for defending AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals (0-1), who lost to Cleveland, 24-3.

Ravens safety Marcus Williams will be sidelinedRavens reportedly fear safety Marcus Williams may miss significant time with torn pec for an extended time with a chest muscle injury. Surgery is possible for him.

Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley has a right knee sprain.

Head Coach John Harbaugh says Stanley's status is week-to-week, but he probably won't play this week.

Second-year center Tyler Linderbaum has an ankle sprain. He was able to walk off the field, but like Stanley, he's not likely to play this week.

"They understand what it means," Harbaugh said. "It kind of goes back to the last conversation in terms of everybody [being] a starter, and now certain guys get opportunities and step up and show what they can do, and we'll be counting on those guys to do a great job. And I know they will. So, [I'm] disappointed when injuries happen, [but I'm] excited for the guys who will get an opportunity and you move forward because the games keep coming."

Dobbins will have surgery on his torn Achilles later this week.

Harbaugh and Dobbins exchanged text messages. The running back told the coach that he'll be back stronger than ever from what's expected to be a nine-month recovery.

The Ravens have to get their backups ready for a road game at Cincinnati on Sunday. The game will be televised on WJZ.