Ravens Draft Preview: Be ready for anything

BALTIMORE -- Expect the unexpected when the Ravens pick in the NFL draft.

The team has a history of surprise picks, trades and maneuvers—none bigger than five years ago when they traded with Philadelphia to get the final pick of the first round and selected quarterback Lamar Jackson. A year ago, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton was unexpectedly available when the Ravens picked him 14th overall. So, they immediately brought in a talented defender they did not anticipate getting.

The Ravens' first-round surprises continued after the Hamilton pick when they traded receiver Marquise Brown—a former first-round pick himself—to Arizona for another first-round pick that General Manager Eric DeCosta used to select Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum. Expect the unexpected.

Will the Ravens 2023 draft be unusual? It already is. They have just five picks, which is their fewest since 1999. They have a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken whose input on talent is a new factor. Just two weeks ago, the Ravens stunned the league with the signing of star receiver Odell Beckham to a one-year, $15 million contract. There's the looming specter of trading linebacker Patrick Queen, a first-round pick in 2020 who has one season left on his contract. And most mysterious of all…is Lamar.

The Ravens relationship with franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson casts a cloud of uncertainty unlike any the team has ever experienced. The saga of a contract stalemate has lingered for months and has included Jackson posting on social media his request that the Ravens trade him because—as he stated—the team "has not been interested in meeting my value." Despite the appearance of ruffled feathers in the Ravens nest, DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh continue to say publicly that they love Lamar and see him as their quarterback for years to come. Yet, the Ravens go into the draft unsure if Jackson will sign a contract, or if he'll show up for off-season practices and training camp.

Uncertainty at quarterback is an unwelcomed position, and DeCosta admitted as much when speaking at the Draft Combine in February. "Living in a world without a quarterback is a bad world to live in, and I think there are a lot of GMs and coaches who would probably say that who are living in that world right now," he said. "We're aware of that."

DeCosta says the Ravens have multiple contingencies to address a number of roster needs, including quarterback. He's mentioned a need for either immediate help or depth at offensive line, defensive line, defensive secondary and receiver. He openly addressed the possibility of drafting a quarterback this year stating, "the fact is that we think you can get a quarterback in the first round, or the third round, or the fourth round who we'd have a chance to develop."

Would the Ravens use a first-round pick in 2023 to take a quarterback to replace the quarterback they took in the first round five years ago? Former NFL executive Vinny Cerrato, who does radio commentary on 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore, said that he would "fall off my chair" if the Ravens pick a quarterback in the first round. Expect the unexpected.

Could the Ravens fulfill Jackson's request for a trade and make the deal during the draft? Sure, it's unpredictable. So, why not? Might the Ravens announce the signing of Jackson to a contract immediately before or after the draft? Absolutely. Another unpredictable possibility to add to the mix.

On Thursday night, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will announce a Ravens first-round draft pick…or will he? DeCosta has said that just having five picks doesn't sit well with him and he'd like more. The most likely path to gain more picks is to trade down. If the Ravens use the 22nd overall pick, then the consensus is that they'll pick a cornerback or a receiver.

A popular pick for the Ravens in mock drafts is Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes or Penn State's Joey Porter. Another possibility includes an intriguing storyline: University of Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks, a Baltimore native who played at Edgewood High School. Others have the Ravens taking wide receiver Zay Flowers (Boston College) or Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State). Former Ravens scout Daniel Jeremiah does draft analysis on NFL Network and says he usually has a good feel for the Ravens game plan heading into their drafts. But regarding this year, he says, "I have no clue."

What if the Ravens make a move to shake things up like they did when they picked Lamar Jackson? How about drafting University of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson who says he models his style of play after Lamar Jackson? Five years later, we've come to expect the unexpected.