Ravens decline fifth-year option on LB Patrick Queen

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly declined linebacker Patrick Queen's fifth-year option.

This would make Queen a free agent after this upcoming season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Queen would have made $12 million in 2024, had the Ravens picked up his option.

The Ravens, this offseason, signed linebacker Roquan Smith to a five-year, $100 million extension, while also drafting linebacker Trenton Simpson in the third round from Clemson.

The #Ravens declined the fifth-year option for LB Patrick Queen, source said. And he enters a contract year in 2023. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2023

Queen Tweeted "sheesh" after the Ravens selected Simpson on Friday.

Queen, who enters the final year of his rookie contract, was the 28th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He has 297 tackles, 10 sacks, three interceptions and four forced fumbles in three seasons.

"We love Patrick; I love Patrick," Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said Friday. "Patrick is, in my mind, one of the better Will linebackers in the league. He's smart, he works his butt off, he has a bright future. I think he's a Pro Bowl linebacker in the making."