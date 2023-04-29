Ravens select Clemson linebacker in third round

BALTIMORE -- Linebacker Trenton Simpson of Clemson joined the Ravens on Friday as the team's third-round pick.

He was the 86th overall player picked.

Simpson is the first Clemson Tiger ever taken in the draft by the Ravens.

Head coach John Harbaugh described Simpson as "a missile" during a press conference following the draft pick.

“He’s versatile. He’s a run and hit linebacker.”



Simpson said he is excited to team up with Roquan Smith whom he looks up to and models his game after.

Simpson had 12 sacks in his three seasons at Clemson. His speed allows him to work in pass coverage.

He comes to Baltimore with an abundance of exuberance and confidence.

How might the Simpson pick impact Patrick Queen who is rumored to be on the trading block?

Queen posted a reaction on social media following the pick that seems to indicate some acceptance that his time in Baltimore may be coming to an end.

Queen is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

The Ravens hold three more picks heading into the final four rounds of the draft on Saturday.