Ravens build new playground at South Baltimore school

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens hosted an organization-wide volunteer day to build a state-of-the-art playground and make upgrades at Morrell Park Elementary/Middle School and Recreation Center in Baltimore on Friday, according to team staff.

The $200,000 project is funded by the Ravens Foundation, Inc., in partnership with KABOOM!, Heart of America, Baltimore City Public Schools and Baltimore City Recreation and Parks, team staff said.

Ravens president Sashi Brown joined team players, team staff, and others who volunteered their time to help the investment come to fruition, according to team staff.

"The Ravens are committed to enriching the lives of children and the communities in which they live, particularly by focusing on education," Brown said in a statement." KABOOM! and Heart of America have been tremendous partners, helping enact positive change for those who are most in need. We are honored to share this special project with each organization, as we collectively invest in the well-being and education of our youth by creating safe, enjoyable environments that provide opportunities for everyone to succeed."

The Ravens Foundation has invested in more than a dozen projects in the Baltimore area, many of which have focused on schools and playgrounds.

Major components of the Morrell Park Elementary/Middle School & Recreation Center project include:

Brand new, state-of-the-art KABOOM! playground on school grounds

- In March, children from the school shared drawings of their "dream playspaces" with project organizers. These ideas were integrated into the new playground design.

New basketball backboards in the school gym, with a state-of-the-art acrylic system that includes a pull-down rim to accommodate younger players

750 new books at the school library, aligning with BCPS's mission and COMAR standards that require more recently published and culturally relevant books, allowing children to see themselves in pages and on covers

Transformation of the recreation center's computer lab, including new furniture and graphics that create a more comfortable and visually appealing workspace

Installation of a touchscreen panel to facilitate interaction and learning in the computer lab

Outdoor landscaping and space beautification on school grounds