Ravens award Super Bowl tickets to Van Brooks, Loyola Blakefield athlete paralyzed on the field
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens surprised Van Brooks, the team's Inspire Change Award winner, with tickets to the Super Bowl Thursday.
Brooks is a former star athlete at Loyola Blakefield, a private school in Towson, who was paralyzed on the field after he broke his neck in 2004.
Brooks is the founder of the SAFE, a nonprofit that says it provides afterschool, weekend, and summer learning educational opportunities through vocational programs for Baltimore youth.
