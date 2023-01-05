Ravens award Super Bowl tickets to Van Brooks, Loyola Blakefield athlete paralyzed on the field

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens surprised Van Brooks, the team's Inspire Change Award winner, with tickets to the Super Bowl Thursday.

Brooks is a former star athlete at Loyola Blakefield, a private school in Towson, who was paralyzed on the field after he broke his neck in 2004.

We surprised Van Brooks, our Inspire Change Award winner, with tickets to the Super Bowl❕



Thank you for all you do for our community, Van 💜 pic.twitter.com/XhxjBUeBBk — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 5, 2023

Brooks is the founder of the SAFE, a nonprofit that says it provides afterschool, weekend, and summer learning educational opportunities through vocational programs for Baltimore youth.