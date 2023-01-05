Watch CBS News
Sports

Ravens award Super Bowl tickets to Van Brooks, Loyola Blakefield athlete paralyzed on the field

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens surprised Van Brooks, the team's Inspire Change Award winner, with tickets to the Super Bowl Thursday. 

Brooks is a former star athlete at Loyola Blakefield, a private school in Towson, who was paralyzed on the field after he broke his neck in 2004. 

Brooks is the founder of the SAFE, a nonprofit that says it provides afterschool, weekend, and summer learning educational opportunities through vocational programs for Baltimore youth. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 5, 2023 / 10:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.