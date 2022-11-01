Ravens activate linebackers David Ojabo, Tyus Bowser

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens are getting more help on their defense.

Rookie second round draft pick David Ojabo and former second round draft pick Tyus Bowser were activated Tuesday, the team announced.

Both have been out since the start of the season.

Bowser, a linebacker, is coming off the Physically Unable to Perform list, while linebacker Ojabo is activated off injured reserve.

Harbaugh did not say if Bowser or Ojabo will be ready to play Monday Night's game at the New Orleans Saints.

"They'll both be activated. They'll both be available," Harbaugh said. "I think Tyus will be ready to play for sure, and it kind of comes back to Tyus saying I am going. He has targeted this game, so we will see. David is a little different. We will see where he is in terms of being ready. He is possible for playing Monday.

The Ravens are off the following week before returning home to play the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 20.

Bowser, who is coming off a torn Achilles tendon, has 139 tackles, 17.5 sacks and four interceptions in five seasons with Baltimore. Ojabo, who tore his ACL during Pro Day at Michigan, had 35 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 11 sacks last season with the Wolverines.

The Ravens (5-3) are 24th against the pass and fifth against the run.

Bowser and Ojabo practiced for the first time on Oct. 12.

On Monday, the Ravens traded for All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears.