Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo practice for first time, signaling potential boost for Ravens pass rush

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo were on the practice field Wednesday for the first time this season, signaling a potential boost for the team's pass rush.

Both players are recovering from torn Achilles, with Bowser's injury occurring in the season finale of 2021, and Ojabo's on his Michigan pro day leading up to the NFL Draft.

Despite the injury, the Ravens used a second-round pick on Ojabo, reuniting him with defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who held the same position with the Michigan Wolverines last season. As a junior, Ojabo played in 13 games and recorded 11 sacks.

Bowser, entering his sixth season in purple and black, has made 139 combined tackles and 17 1/2 sacks. In 2021, he started in all 17 games, tallying 59 combined tackles and a team-leading 7 sacks.

While it's unclear if Bowser and Ojabo will be ready to go in time for Sunday's game against the New York Giants, the eventual addition of both players would help a passing rushing unit that has been thin at times in 2022.

Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston have led the way, and the team recently added veteran Jason Pierre-Paul, who recorded his first sack as a Raven against the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday.

Houston has been inactive the last two games.

The team has also elevated outside linebacker Brandon Copeland -- a Sykesville native and former Gilman star -- from the practice squad to play against the Patriots, Bills and Bengals.

Heading into Sunday's game, the Ravens' defense is tied for 12th in sacks with 11. According to Pro Football Reference, the unit is sixth-worst in the NFL for pressure percentage, representing the number of plays the quarterback is sacked, knocked down or hurried.