Reports: Ravens trade for All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith from Chicago

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens acquired All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears, according to reports.

NFL Network's Ian Rapaport said the Ravens are giving up a future second and fifth round draft picks.

Smith was the eighth overall draft in the 2018 NFL Draft out of the University of Georgia.

Since joining the league, Smith has 524 tackles, 14 sacks and five interceptions. He had a career-high 163 tackles last season with three sacks.

He has 83 tackles with 2.5 sacks and two interceptions this season.

The Ravens are about to get even more help at linebacker after coach John Harbaugh announced that Tyus Bowser and second round draft pick David Ojabo are expected to be activated this week.

The Ravens (5-3) will play at the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Nov. 7.