Raven dominate Bills in the first half

BALTIMORE-- The Ravens have dominated the Bills in the first half. Baltimore leads Buffalo 20-10 at halftime and has the edge in total yards, total plays and time of possession.

The offense has scored on 5 of 6 possessions in the game. J..K. Dobbins, coming off a major knee injury, has 2 touchdowns for the Ravens in the first half.

On the defense, the Ravens have 2 takeaways after forcing 4 turnovers last week.

The Ravens will receive the kick to start the 2nd half.

Tune into CBS to watch the second half of the Ravens Bills match up.