Raven dominate Bills in the first half

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- The Ravens have dominated the Bills in the first half. Baltimore leads Buffalo 20-10 at halftime and has the edge in total yards, total plays and time of possession.

  The offense has scored on 5 of 6 possessions in the game. J..K. Dobbins, coming off a major knee injury, has 2 touchdowns for the Ravens in the first half. 

On the defense, the Ravens have 2 takeaways after forcing 4 turnovers last week.

 The Ravens will receive the kick to start the 2nd half.   

Tune into CBS to watch the second half of the Ravens Bills match up. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 2, 2022 / 2:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

