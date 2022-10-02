Raven dominate Bills in the first half
BALTIMORE-- The Ravens have dominated the Bills in the first half. Baltimore leads Buffalo 20-10 at halftime and has the edge in total yards, total plays and time of possession.
The offense has scored on 5 of 6 possessions in the game. J..K. Dobbins, coming off a major knee injury, has 2 touchdowns for the Ravens in the first half.
On the defense, the Ravens have 2 takeaways after forcing 4 turnovers last week.
The Ravens will receive the kick to start the 2nd half.
Tune into CBS to watch the second half of the Ravens Bills match up.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.