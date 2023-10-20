Watch CBS News
Rash of armed robberies under investigation in Canton, Federal Hill areas

BALTIMORE -- A string of armed robberies and a carjacking in South and Southeast Baltimore by what appears to be the same group of people is under investigation, police said. 

Five armed robberies were reported within two hours Friday morning. Police said in each incident, the suspects were described as five to ten males in dark clothing, and at least one of them had a gun. 

At 5:30 a.m. in Canton, a woman reported to police that she was walking to her car when she was approached by eight male suspects, and at least one was armed. They allegedly took her property and fled in her grey Toyota. 

The robberies happened primarily in the Canton and Federal Hill areas, with one similar robbery reported in Pigtown, at these locations:

  • 1000 block of South Highland Street, 
  • 900 block of South Dean Street
  • 300 block of East Hamburg Street
  • 300 block of Warren Street
  • 900 block of Hamburg Street

An attempted armed robbery also occurred in Canton in the 2800 block of Hudson Street, police said. 

Anyone with information in the incidents is asked to call police. 

