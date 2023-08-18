Carjacking led to deadly shooting in Canton, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Southeast Baltimore, police said Friday.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of South Curley Street around 12:25 a.m. on August 18, where they found 57-year-old Darrell Benner suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics responded and pronounced him dead on the scene.

Police said a 29-year-old man was in the 1000 block of South Curley Street when he was approached by three suspects who brandished a gun and announced a robbery.

During the course of the robbery, Benner, who is a relative of the 29-year-old, retrieved a gun from his home and chased the suspects, according to police.

As the suspects fled the area with the 29-year-old victim's property, which included his red Dodge Charger (MD tag #3FL1240), they fired at the victims, fatally shooting Benner.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.