Carjacking led to deadly shooting in Canton, police say

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Southeast Baltimore, police said Friday.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of South Curley Street around 12:25 a.m. on August 18, where they found 57-year-old Darrell Benner suffering from a gunshot wound.  

Medics responded and pronounced him dead on the scene. 

Police said a 29-year-old man was in the 1000 block of South Curley Street when he was approached by three suspects who brandished a gun and announced a robbery. 

During the course of the robbery, Benner, who is a relative of the 29-year-old, retrieved a gun from his home and chased the suspects, according to police.  

As the suspects fled the area with the 29-year-old victim's property, which included his red Dodge Charger (MD tag #3FL1240), they fired at the victims, fatally shooting Benner.  

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

