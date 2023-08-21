Family of man killed following Canton carjacking pleads for justice: 'It was a senseless act'

BALTIMORE - The heartbroken family of 57-year-old Darryl Benner is demanding justice.

Benner was shot and killed early Friday morning while helping his nephew who had just been carjacked in Baltimore's Canton neighborhood.

That nephew, Jeffrey Tyree, described the terrifying moments to WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.

"They stopped me and waved the gun in my face and just told me to give them everything I had," Tyree said. "I gave them my car keys. I gave them my phone, my wallet. I'm a father. My kids are more important than a $30,000 car or a $1,400 phone. That doesn't matter to me. I'll get that stuff back."

Tyree said Benner came out with a BB gun to help and the suspects shot him.

There's now a memorial of balloons near the scene on South Curley Street, less than one block from Canton Square.

Benner's widow said they had been married for 34 years.

"I was in the middle of going to bed, all I heard was pop," Victoria Benner said. "I didn't know he was getting robbed or there were people at the corner getting robbed. I didn't even know my husband came back for the BB gun."

Tyree said the suspects fled in a black Hyundai Elantra, and they had robbed several other people in the same block.

He said police recovered surveillance video that can hopefully help solve this case.

"They were definitely kids. They were definitely younger than 20," Tyree said. "Brandon Scott, please, do your job. This should not be happening in your streets. You swore to protect this city and you're failing it."

Now, the family is pleading for the police to make an arrest or for the suspects to turn themselves.

"All I want is justice for his murder," Victoria Benner said. "It was a senseless act. All he had was a stupid BB gun, and you shot at him four times. Just turn yourself in. Do the right thing. Let me try to get on with my life without my husband. That's all I want."

The violence has not let up.

Shortly after 3 a.m., police found a 33-year-old man shot on Lakewood and McElderry, also in Southeast Baltimore after an attempted carjacking.

The attempted carjacking happened just a short distance away in the 400 block of North Montford.

"Watch your surroundings," said Bridgette, who lives nearby. "You've got to watch your back and when you're getting out of your car."