Carjacking suspects shot at officers before Northeast Baltimore barricade, police say

Carjacking suspects shot at Baltimore officers before apparent barricade, police say

BALTIMORE -- Carjacking suspects shot at police officers and then possibly barricaded themselves in a home Tuesday night in northeast Baltimore, police said.

Two juveniles and an 18-year-old were arrested after the standoff, police said. It was not immediately clear how old the juveniles were.

Police said officers were following a carjacking suspect around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Wadsworth Way and Fenwick Avenue when someone began shooting at them—striking an officer's car.

The suspects took off and then barricaded themselves in a house on the 1800 block of Lydonlea Way, police said.

SWAT officers also responded to the standoff, and police told people to avoid the area.

There have been a string of carjackings recently in Baltimore neighborhoods. There have been two in Canton in less than a week, according to authorities.

One carjacking happened at a gas station Tuesday morning on South Luzerne Street in Canton. Police said armed suspects stole a Jeep.

The other carjacking in Canton that police are investigating happened Friday on South Curley Street near the neighborhood's popular O'Donnell Square.

Darrell Benner, 57, was shot to death in Canton after he reportedly stepped in when his nephew was carjacked.

Police say a 15-year-old was shot after he tried to carjack an off-duty police officer in the 1300 block of Walker Avenue. around 3 a.m. Monday.

Baltimore Police have said that the number of carjackings has decreased this year even though there has been a string of them recently.

At this time last year, there were 466. There have been 309 so far in 2023.