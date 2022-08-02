Rally held in support of teen squeegee worker accused of fatal shooting, he tells WJZ he's innocent

BALTIMORE -- Family members and supporters rallied on Monday night in support of the 15-year-old squeegee worker accused of shooting a driver who confronted a group with a bat.

"I feel like I'm losing my child," cried the mother of the 15-year-old squeegee worker, who's been charged as an adult with murder.

"My son did not do this, no, my son is innocent," she said, surrounded by family at McKeldin Square.

The teen, who WJZ has chosen not to name, is accused of killing 48-year-old Timothy Renolds on July 7.

According to police, Renolds got into some sort of altercation with a group of squeegee workers, pulling his car over and approaching the group of young men on foot with a bat.

Then, prosecutors say, video shows Reynolds being surrounded and hit with a rock. As he was walking away, he was shot.

The Reynolds family told WJZ, "Timothy was a good man and a father" and asked for privacy.

Police arrested a 15-year-old who was 14 at the time of the shooting. His mother said he's a hard worker and only out on the street to make money.

"He would get up at 6 or 7 o'clock in the morning, shower, be out by 8, before I even woke up, and he was going to go squeegee. He would squeegee, wash cars. When he was 7 or 8, he started out selling waters," she said.

During the rally, the teenager called his mother and best friend, who handed the phone over to a reporter. Asked how he was doing in jail, the teen replied, "it's hard."

He also said, "Yes, I am innocent."

There was a preliminary hearing in this case scheduled for last week and the judge postponed it. The teenage suspect is being held without bail.