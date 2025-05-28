Rain winds down across Maryland tonight; wet & stormy Friday ahead

After a day of dreary, damp, and unseasonably cool weather, conditions will gradually improve across the Baltimore region overnight, though the reprieve will be brief.

The rain, wind, and chill that plagued much of the day are moving out. However, light rain and drizzle may persist through midnight. Skies that begin to clear overnight could allow patchy fog to develop in some areas. Overnight lows will dip into the 50s.

Thursday brings a noticeable warm-up, with highs climbing into the mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies. A few showers or storms could develop late in the afternoon and into the evening, though most areas will remain dry.

Rain chances will increase again Thursday night, particularly across southern Maryland and the Lower Eastern Shore as another complex of thunderstorms skirts just south of the Baltimore metro.

Friday poses the highest impact of the week. Scattered showers and storms are expected, with afternoon and evening hours carrying the greatest potential for severe weather. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day for Friday due to the risk of strong to severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. An additional inch of rain is possible, especially west of I-95. The highest severe weather threat will be focused across southern Maryland and the Lower Eastern Shore.

The final wave of unsettled weather arrives Saturday. A cold front associated with the main storm system will spark scattered storms, particularly in the afternoon and evening. Highs will remain in the low to mid-70s. Storm activity is expected to taper off Saturday night.

By Sunday, a much-welcomed stretch of drier weather begins. Skies will turn partly to mostly sunny with pleasant highs in the 70s.

The pattern continues to improve early next week. Sunshine will dominate Monday with highs still in the 70s, but a warming trend takes over by Tuesday, sending highs into the 80s.

By late next week, temperatures could soar into the upper 80s as a summer-like pattern settles in—just in time for the start of June.