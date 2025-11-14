Chance for wet weather Saturday across Maryland, strong gusty winds Sunday

Maryland will see wet weather on Saturday and strong, gusty winds on Sunday.

Expect a mostly cloudy, but dry Friday with seasonably cool temperatures and a cool breeze. Instead of wind gusts reaching 35 mph like Thursday, today's wind gusts will range from 15 to 20 mph.

There will be a few showers late Saturday into Saturday night, but most of the weekend is looking rain-free.

Quiet, cool weather Friday across Maryland

Morning sunshine is quickly giving way to thickening clouds across Maryland. Expect a mostly cloudy sky for the rest of the day with highs in the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the west at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday evening and night looks dry, cloudy, and chilly. You'll need a heavier fall jacket, but not an umbrella. Given the expected overcast skies, temperatures tonight won't be nearly as cold with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Light showers Saturday

Saturday turns out cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The bulk of the daylight hours are completely dry. Saturday finally features light winds, so any wind-sensitive work or activities outdoors are a go.

A potent cold front will approach Saturday afternoon and evening. Ahead of it, isolated to widely scattered light showers will form to our west. These scattered showers will cross through central and eastern Maryland between 3 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday. Rainfall totals look rather underwhelming, with most locations receiving less than 0.10" of rain.

Gusty, cool winds return Sunday, Monday

Any showers from overnight Saturday will be out of the area well before dawn on Sunday. Expect clouds giving way to partly to mostly sunny skies Sunday. The wind will be a big factor in Sunday's forecast with gusts 30 to 40 mph throughout the day. Given the cold front will be exiting the area earlier in the day, temperatures look seasonably cool. Highs should reach 60° to 62° given sunshine and a downsloping wind.

Sunday night turns sharply colder. Temperatures fall into the upper 30s by Monday morning. It'll feel like it's in the 20s, with a gusty breeze.

Strong wind gusts return to the area Monday, but this time the temperatures will be much cooler. With highs only reaching the lower 50s Monday, the wind-chill will remain in the 30s & 40s for much of the day. Despite some sunshine, the day has a chilly and gusty feel.

Showers possible in Maryland next week

Next week will feature two chances for showers across the state. The first chance arrives Tuesday with scattered light rain showers passing through the area. Right now, the greatest chance for these showers would be from the Baltimore Beltway and points south. Tuesday is a chilly day with highs not escaping the upper 40s, with the clouds and at times dreary weather.

Wednesday looks nice, but chilly with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 50s.

Another storm system will approach on Thursday with a warm front. We will be north of this front, so it's possible showers or a period of light rain will develop. Not all of the models agree on the placement and timing of these showers, so stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team as we fine-tune the forecast as clarity with this weather system increases.

The First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on the potential for showers on Tuesday, especially in Baltimore City and points south. It's possible that a few snowflakes could mix in, as the system takes the perfect track. However, the chance of that occurring remains low for now.

The team will be fine-tuning the timing over the next few days. Chil