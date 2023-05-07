Radiologists seek new technologies to ease treatment process for breast cancer patients

BALTIMORE -- One of the biggest radiology conferences in the country is happening this weekend in Baltimore.

WJZ spoke with a radiologist who specializes in breast cancer about treatment innovations.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States, and early detection leads to better outcomes.

"It's so important for survival probability mortality for patients, but also when it comes to less invasive treatment, and better cosmetic outcomes for the patient," Dr. Amy Patel, a breast radiologist at Liberty Hospital, said.

The traditional way of finding the tumor, known as wire localization, only adds to the already mounting stress and discomfort that breast cancer patients experience.

There is now an alternative approach that is gaining traction in the field of breast surgery, and Patel is leading the charge.

"We're always looking at the patient experience and patient comfort," Patel said. "So, newer technologies like wireless localization technique such as Molli have really been transformative for patients in the overall breast cancer care experience."

Molli is a wire-free technology for breast cancer surgery. It is one of the advancements that is changing breast cancer care.

Newer treatment options are less invasive, Patel said.

"The surgeons can take the least amount of tissue but at the same time ensuring negative margins at the time of surgery, so that patients have a really fantastic cosmetic outcome—particularly for those who qualify for a lumpectomy," she said.

Patel said the best thing women can do for themselves is to be their own biggest health advocate and undergo regular breast cancer screenings.