Rachel Morin's family hopes Spanish digital campaign helps find her killer

BALTIMORE - Rachel Morin's family says they are using a digital campaign in Spanish after they learned there were members of the Latino community here in Harford County who didn't know about the murder.

Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five, was found dead on August 6 off the Ma & Pa Trail in Harford County a day after she was reported missing by her boyfriend.

Still, no arrests have been made.

Harford County detectives believe the suspect is Latino, and because of this, Morin's family, with the help of their attorneys, placed ads with photos of the suspect on about 30 websites geared toward people who speak Spanish.

"One tip would help to find this guy," said Rebekah Morin, Rachel's older sister. "Put a face and a name so that he is easier to be found."

The goal of the Spanish digital campaign is to bridge any communication gap that might keep someone from identifying the killer.

The digital campaign will appear on the websites when they are viewed in Harford County or Los Angeles.

"Hopefully they see something that maybe they don't see on traditional media or they're not seeing on traditional English-speaking channels or other types of social media," said Randolph Rice, the Morin family attorney. "So if we target those individuals with that Spanish language advertisement, ultimately they will recognize this individual and come forward."

The site features a headline reading: "Can you help identify this individual?" with photos and a video of the suspect included.

The site details Morin's death and provides information on how to contact authorities with any tips.

The Maryland law firm representing the family said in a press statement on Tuesday that its law team has "reason to believe that individuals within the Hispanic community may have valuable information that could aid in identifying the suspect."

The firm said that "that language should never be a barrier to justice."

A video was taken from a crime scene in California back in March. Investigators say DNA evidence from this scene links the suspect to Morin's murder.

Even though the video doesn't show the man's face, investigators believe he is Latino.

Rebekah Morin hopes this new plan will help bring justice to the family.

"He has to know someone in the area," Rebekah Morin said. "There's no way. You don't come from LA and go to Bel Air, Maryland."

Morin's family will be back at the Ma & Pa Trail at 3 p.m. on Saturday to hand out flyers.

They're asking anyone who would like to help to join them, especially those who speak Spanish.

"Not having answers, not having somebody in custody, not even having a face or a name, it's like we're stuck," Rebekah Morin said.

