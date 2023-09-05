Family, friends hope flyers with suspect details will lead police to Rachel Morin's killer

BALTIMORE - Rachel Morin's family will not give up until her killer is found.

"Rachel's name and the information about the suspect have to stay in the news," said Matthew McMahon, the father of one of Morin's children.

WJZ was the first to speak with the father of Morin's eldest child on Monday.

"The reason why it has to stay in the news isn't so we just get justice for Rachel... It's to make sure this doesn't happen to somebody else," McMahon said.

A month ago, the mother of five went missing on the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air. Investigators found her body the next day.

Her unsolved, mysterious murder has sent fear throughout the community.

"I hadn't realized that it had been that long and it's just shocking to me to think that could happen here," said Michael Kimmel, who uses the trail.

The biggest break in the case so far is a video Harford County detectives shared last month of the suspect taken from another crime scene.

DNA evidence linked him to a home invasion and assault in Los Angeles earlier this year.

But still, little is known about the suspect.

So, Morin's family contacted Maryland Criminal Profiler Pat Brown to develop a behavioral profile of him.

"He had to know somebody in order to end up there," Brown said. "That's why it's so important that this community in Bel Air, if they're living there, (to say) 'Do I know somebody who arrived, who's staying with me, who's working for me?'"

The family placed Brown's findings on flyers to go up in the area.

Community members tell WJZ they're hoping there will be an arrest soon.

"I appreciate them, in their moment of sadness, trying to bring a little increased focus on figuring out this crime and making the community a little safer," Kimmel said.

In this case, there is a $10,000 reward for information, and Harford County detectives have set up an email for tips at RMtips@harfordsheriff.org.

