Olympic Gold medalist Quincy Wilson commits to University of Maryland Track & Field Program

Olympic Gold medalist and Maryland native Quincy Wilson has committed to the University of Maryland's Track and Field Program, Head Coach Andrew Valmon announced Monday.

Wilson chose Maryland over South Carolina, Southern California, Texas A&M and UCLA, according to Coach Valmon.

"Quincy is a generational athlete who has the upside to continue to thrive at the top of our sport," Valmon said in a statement. "His support system here at Maryland, in his home state, is unmatched. I am excited to get to work on this next phase of his journey."

During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Wilson became the youngest American male to be part of the Olympic track team at 16 years old.

He was a rising junior at Bullis School in Potomac when he competed in last year's Olympics. He was also named the USATF Athlete of the Year in 2024 after becoming one of the most well-known track and field athletes in the U.S.

Wilson worked alongside Terps Assistant Throws Coach Rudy Winkler and Maryland Associate Head Coach Danielle Siebert during the Paris Olympics. Former Olympian and record-holder Coach Valmon hopes to provide strong experience and mentorship to Wilson.

"Though Maryland has produced several Olympians throughout the program's track and field history and has several current and former Olympians and U.S. Track & Field Olympic staff, Wilson is the first-ever Olympic competitor to sign with the Terps," UMD said in a statement.

Quincy Wilson's Track and Field career

Wilson had his breakout year in 2023, according to Coach Valmon. He claimed the New Balance Nationals indoor 400-meter title with 46.67 seconds and won second place at the New Balance Nationals outdoor 400 meters.

In 2023, Wilson also made history as one of the youngest U.S. athletes to sign a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) contract with a major sports brand.

He completed the 2025 outdoor season tied for seventh fastest in the world.

Wilson began competing nationally in 2022, winning his fifth AAU Junior Olympic Games title and coming in second place in the 200-meter final.