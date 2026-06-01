Warm, comfortable weather in Maryland to start June

Comfortable, quiet weather will continue in Maryland to start the month of June. Low humidity will remain in place early in the week.

Dew points will stay in the comfortable range through at least midweek. High pressure builds in to keep the weather pattern quiet.

The early part of the week brings low chances for a couple of showers; however, most locations stay dry.

Temperatures peak in the mid 70s to low 80s through Thursday. Wednesday and Thursday bring afternoon highs that lean closer to 80°.

More summerlike weather

As high pressure shifts south, our wind direction will also change.

Southerly winds bring warmer air back to the mid-Atlantic. Normal high temperatures this time of year are around 80°. Afternoons on Friday and Saturday jump into the upper 80s to low 90s. Humidity values also begin to creep upward later in the week.

A few showers are possible late in the day Saturday into Sunday. High temperatures on Sunday warm into the upper 80s.

Hurricane season begins

Monday, June 1, is the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season. Two forecasting centers - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Colorado State University (CSU) - are forecasting below-normal activity for the 2026 season.