Quiet, mild weather for Memorial Day in Maryland

By
Rachael Jay
Rachael Jay
Meteorologist
Rachael Jay is a First Alert Meteorologist who joined the WJZ team in November 2024. The Maryland native came to WJZ from NBC Connecticut after stops in Norfolk, Virginia, and Waterloo, Iowa.
Memorial Day in Maryland started with clouds for much of the state and a few light showers in southern zones. 

The Baltimore area stayed north of the showers, but a few locations in central and southern Maryland as well as the lower Eastern Shore started the day with a couple of raindrops.

Sunshine returns for those areas where the rain and clouds lingered as we go into the afternoon, mixing with some clouds. Temperatures peak in the 70s this afternoon away from the mountains and the beaches. Across the state, it looks like a great weather day to get outside for any reason - exercise, parades, cookouts. With low humidity, it'll be another great day to open up the windows and let the light breeze through.

Clouds will eventually start to fill back in later today. We stay dry through late Tuesday.

Tuesday night into Wednesday brings our next round of widespread rain to the area. Showers on Wednesday may be heavy at times. High temperatures on Wednesday briefly dip back into the mid to upper 60s.

Thunderstorms look more likely on Thursday, but overall rain chances look more scattered for the end of the work week. 

