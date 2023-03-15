QB Lamar Jackson can start negotiating today with other teams, but Ravens can match offers

BALTIMORE - Quarterback Lamar Jackson can start negotiating with other teams today after the Baltimore Ravens applied the non-exclusive franchise tag on him last week.

Starting at 4 p.m., the 26-year-old former NFL MVP can begin those contract talks.

If Jackson plays under the franchise tag in 2023, he would receive $32+ million for the season.

But Jackson can seek a new deal from a quarterback-needy team, and the Ravens would have five days to match that offer. If the Ravens choose not to match the offer, they would acquire two first-round draft picks.

Jackson went to social media on Tuesday to dispute an ESPN report that the quarterback was offered a $200 million offer by the Ravens.

According to the report, Jackson was offered $133 million guaranteed at signing, $175 million injury guarantee, and a springing guarantee that brought the total to $200 million.

Jackson, who is not represented by an agent, responded to the report.

"133/3years fully guaranteed but I need a agent?" Jackson tweeted.

The $133 million guaranteed would be the sixth most in NFL history but $97 million behind what the Cleveland Browns are giving to quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Ravens have until Mid-July to sign Lamar Jackson to a contract extension.

If two sides can't agree, reports say Jackson will play on the franchise tag.

Jackson has missed 10 games combined the past two years and was unable to finish both seasons.

He passed for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season and gained more than 760 yards. In 2021, Jackson passed for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.

The 32nd overall pick in 2018 won the NFL MVP in 2019.