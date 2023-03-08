Ravens will use 'right player, right price' equation to determine Lamar Jackson's future

BALTIMORE -- Everywhere I go in and around Baltimore—whether it's a restaurant, church, grocery store, or the doctor's office—I'm repeatedly asked what's going to happen in the relationship between Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Mark Viviano WJZ-TV

My first response is to pose a question in return: what do you WANT to happen? Responses tend to range from "they HAVE to keep him" to "I'm done with Lamar" to "just do something because I'm tired of hearing about it." Well, the Ravens did something Tuesday when they applied the "non-exclusive" franchise tag to the five-year veteran quarterback.

The designation allows Jackson to act as a free agent and field offers from other teams. The Ravens will have the right to match any offer Jackson receives, and if they choose not to match the offer, then Jackson can sign with that team and the Ravens get two first-round draft picks as compensation for losing their starting quarterback.

Is this a risky move by the Ravens? I'd describe it as a calculated risk, one that indicates the Ravens are willing to part ways with their star player should he elicit offers on the open market that the team isn't willing to pay. The team loves Jackson and wants to keep him, but with the Ravens, it's always "right player, right price."

What's Jackson's price? We don't know. Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta is sworn to confidentiality in his talks with Jackson and as Jackson is without an agent, he represents himself in negotiations. There has been little to no specific contract information provided by him.

What Jackson has hinted at and what others have reported, citing sources close to Jackson, is that he is seeking a guaranteed dollar amount in a long-term contract that is no less than the $230 million the Cleveland Browns guaranteed quarterback DeShaun Watson in the contract he signed in March 2022.

Cleveland's contract with Watson is the highest guaranteed amount in league history. News of the Watson deal stunned the NFL and Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti went on record that the Browns decision was a poor one, not one that he or any other owner would be in a rush to emulate. Again, "right player, right price."

No team knows Jackson better than the Ravens. The team took the calculated risk of drafting him in 2018, moving up to the final pick of the first round to select the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Louisville

Coming out of college, Jackson was considered a great athlete, but his potential as an NFL quarterback was unclear. No other team thought he was worthy of a first-round pick. Remember, even the Ravens drafted tight end Hayden Hurst with the 25th overall pick. So. they thought more of Hurst than they did of Jackson.

The Ravens "revolutionized" the NFL with Jackson as the team's quarterback. The team set all-time rushing records. Jackson broke quarterback records and led the league in touchdown passes in 2019, which is when the Ravens rolled to a 14-2 record and Jackson was voted the unanimous league Most Valuable Player.

Jackson became a superstar and beloved in Baltimore. Jackson and the Ravens set a high bar in 2019, but both the team and quarterback have done little since to live up to that standard. The Ravens have won one playoff game in the five seasons since Jackson was drafted.

Injuries to key players, including Jackson, have derailed the Ravens in each of the past two seasons. While the Baltimore Ravens has excelled as a rushing team, it has fallen to the bottom of the league in passing, and criticism of Jackson's abilities as a passer has increased.

There has been valid criticism of the personnel Jackson has had to work with, which may account for his overall recent struggles. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman was criticized for not maximizing the offense, and he and the Ravens parted ways after the 2022 season.

Will the Ravens part ways with Jackson? I believe the team is willing to end its relationship with the quarterback, and if it does, then that decision will come down to "right player, right price." Jackson is an exciting player and a unique talent. Could he grow to become a top NFL passer at the level of AFC peers Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and even Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa? It's a fair question, and the NFL is a passing league, first and foremost.

Are Jackson's injuries and durability a concern for a long-term contract with a large amount guaranteed? It's a fair concern, but one not unique to Jackson.

Since the Ravens know Jackson better than any other team: what do the team members think of his plusses and minuses on and off the field? What do the Ravens think of his dedication, his study habits, and his work habits? Those are other considerations to factor in when pondering a mega-contract for a single player.

Again, no one knows Jackson better than the Ravens. They know the player and they have a price. Emotional attachments are real but in the salary cap equation, those emotions are limited. It's a business, and the Ravens are a team built on the mantra "right player, right price."

The price for Jackson will be determined when he begins negotiations with teams on Monday, March 13. Early indications are that the market will not offer what Jackson wants or expects. How happy will he be if he ends up sticking with the Ravens for a one-year, $32 million salary designated by the franchise tag? I'm assured that no matter the outcome, the questions I get at the grocery store, at church, or at my kids' school will still be about….Lamar Jackson.