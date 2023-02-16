Proposed Senate bill aims to prevent Maryland youth from being charged as adults

BALTIMORE - A Senate bill aims to make a big move in juvenile justice reform, trying to prevent youth in Maryland from being charged as adults.

Advocates rallied in support of Senate Bill 93 Thursday morning, ahead of a hearing for the bill in the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee.

They argue it's about treating youth the right way and making sure these offenders get the resources they need.

Alonzo Turner-Bey, one of the speakers at the rally, was charged and convicted as an adult in 1989, when he was 17.

He has countless stories of his decades behind bars.

"I served 31 years, six months, 15 days and five hours - all in adult institutions," Turner-Bey said. "I got into a fight with a man in his 50's because I wanted to look at some music videos, something that children do at that age."

For everything he's experienced, he said he never got help.

"There's no treatment, there's no therapy or psychological help for those who are children," Turner-Bey said. "Even those who are adults don't get help, so we know they're not going to help children."

SB 93, also known as the Youth Equity & Safety Act, aims to stop automatically charging juveniles as adults.

By keeping juveniles in the juvenile justice system, supporters say this would help them get the resources they need. Also, bring down the likelihood to reoffend.

Some charges where juveniles have been charged automatically as adults: murder, robbery and rape. Last month, Aberdeen Police arrested and charged a 17-year-old as an adult in the murder of Kayla Hamilton.

This bill would have kept him charged as a juvenile.

Sen. Jill Carter, D-Baltimore City, is one of the bill's sponsors.

She said it's about making state law consistent.

"Maryland has a slew of laws that say children are children and cannot be trusted to make adult decision, which is why they can't vote. It is why they can't contract, and as of last year, they can't even marry if they are parents themselves," Sen. Carter said.

The bill has a long road ahead, but if passed as is, it would take effect Oct. 1.