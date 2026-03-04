Proposed Maryland bill would strengthen child abuse awareness training for child care providers

A bill aimed at strengthening child abuse awareness training for childcare providers went before Maryland lawmakers on Wednesday.

Supporters say it could help educators recognize warning signs of abuse.

Maryland lawmakers are considering a bill that would require child care providers to complete specialized training on recognizing and reporting child abuse.

The bill's backstory

The proposal stems from the case of Shanteari Young, a former Baltimore County daycare owner who shot her husband in 2022 after learning of allegations that he sexually abused children at the daycare.

Young later pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was released from home confinement late last year.

James Weems, a retired police officer was found guilty in 2024 of rape, sexual abuse of a minor and showing obscene matter to a minor. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Young has been working with Del. Sean Stinnett (D-Baltimore) as he developed the legislation. On Wednesday, Stinnett presented the bill before the House Ways and Means Committee.

"Child abuse is not always visible. It does not always come with bruises," said Stinnett. "Sometimes it shows up as sudden behavioral changes, withdrawal, aggression, fearfulness, regression, or emotional distress."

What is House Bill 1034?

House Bill 1034 would require childcare workers to complete recurring training focused specifically on identifying, preventing and reporting abuse.

"Comprehensive child abuse awareness training must be mandatory and not as an elective for all individuals working in childcare settings," Stinnett said.

Ellie Comer testified on behalf of SEIU Local 500 in support of the bill. She says the training would rely on a free online course offered by the state.

"Which is essential for a workforce that is overwhelmingly low paid," Comer said.

Some advocates say they support the bill – but want changes to how the training requirement would be enforced.

Christina Peusch, Executive Director of MD State Childcare Association, said, "We respectfully request amendments to remove suspension and revocation authority tied to the training compliance and to retain corrective action plans as the primary enforcement mechanism."

Stinnett says he's open to those amendments. Supporters say making sure childcare workers recognize the warning signs of abuse could make all the difference for vulnerable children.

"When expectations are clear and training is accessible, providers are better equipped to act in the best interest of children," said Comer.