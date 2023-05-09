Professional golfer Billy Hurley III hosts golf tournament at Naval Academy to support military families

BALTIMORE - Professional golfer Billy Hurley III hosted a golf tournament Monday at the U.S. Naval Academy Golf Course to support military families.

Katcef Brothers, the Annapolis-based beverage wholesaler, partnered with The Billy Hurley III Foundation and Michelob Ultra for the Billy Hurley III and Brave Golf Tournament in Annapolis.

Hurley is the only U.S. Naval Academy graduate and veteran currently playing on the PGA Tour.

Each year, Hurley hosts an invitation golf tournament for active-duty service members. All proceeds benefit the Billy Hurley III Foundation, which raises money to support military families.

"Our Foundation's mission is to support, honor and benefit a vital group of unsung heroes: military families," Hurley said. "We can only achieve this with amazing partners and sponsors."

The Billy Hurley III and the Brave Golf Tournament teed off at noon Monday.

In addition to the golf tournament, participants competed in Longest Drive, Closest to thePin, and Straight and Narrow Drive contests, with winners receiving tee prizes and pictures with Billy Hurley III.

Hurley graduated in 2004 from the U.S. Naval Academy, where he played golf and was named an Academic All-American. He then served five years in the Navy as a Surface Warfare Officer before resuming his golf career on the PGA Tour, where he won the 2016 Quicken Loans National.

In 2018, he launched the Billy Hurley III Foundation