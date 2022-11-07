President Biden to rally in Bowie for gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore, Maryland Democrats Monday

BALTIMORE - President Joe Biden is making a final push for Democratic candidates ahead of Tuesday's General Election.

The president will be joining gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore in Bowie for a Democratic rally on Monday.

Biden will speak and show his support for Moore at Bowie State University. The rally will also include Senator Chris Van Hollen, Majority leader Steny Hoyer, Lieutenant Gov. candidate Aruna Miller, Attorney General candidate Anthony Brown, and more.

The event starts at 4 p.m.

Moore is challenging Republican Dan Cox to replace Larry Hogan as Maryland's governor.

Moore has been endorsed by Biden, former President Barack Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris and talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

Vice President Harris was in Baltimore on Saturday to stump for Moore.

An author, military veteran, Rhodes Scholar and nonprofit CEO, Moore first gained recognition for his 2010 bestselling memoir, "The Other Wes Moore." He is looking to become Maryland's first Black governor.

Moore, who has held double-digit leads over Cox in recent polls, is running to regain the governor's office for Democrats in a state where they outnumber Republicans 2-1.

The president is also expected to be in Columbia Monday with First Lady Jill Biden at a Democratic National Committee rally.