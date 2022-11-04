Watch CBS News
President Biden, First Lady to make Election Day eve stops in Maryland

BALTIMORE - President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are scheduled to attend Democratic events in Virginia and in Maryland on Monday, the day before Election Day.

Joe Biden and Jill Biden will be in Columbia at a rally for the Democratic National Committee Monday evening. A location has not yet been announced.

The First Lady will also deliver remarks at a political rally in Ashburn, Virginia for U.S. Representative Jennifer Wexton on Wednesday morning.

Biden will also be at a rally for Wes Moore on Monday at Bowie State University. Details are here

