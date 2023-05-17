Preakness traffic: Road closures & parking restrictions to expect in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- Every year, Preakness brings thrills, entertainment, and world-class horse racing to Baltimore. The second leg of the Triple Crown brings one more thing: traffic.

In preparation for a very busy weekend, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced road closures and special traffic patterns will be implemented in the Pimlico area.

The department urged those attending Preakness to carpool or use public transportation. Those who drive to Pimlico Race Course should park at commercial lots and avoid parking in area neighborhoods, the department said.

Those traveling in northwest Baltimore on Saturday should expect delays throughout the day and should be on the watch for pedestrians and changing traffic patterns while driving.

Below are the road closures as provided by the Baltimore City Department of Transportation:

Friday, May 19, 2023 starting at 5:00 a.m. until Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:00 a.m.

Rogers Avenue – Closed from Winner Avenue to W. Northern Parkway

Bland Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Key Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Woodcrest Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Merville Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Stuart Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Rogers Avenue – One-way traffic westbound from Winner Avenue to Park Heights Avenue

Winner Avenue – One-way traffic northbound from Hayward Avenue to W. Northern Parkway

Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 5:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Westbound Northern Parkway – Right lane closure from Falls Road to W. Rogers Avenue

Westbound Northern Parkway – Right lane closure from Greenspring Avenue to Pimlico Road

Westbound Northern Parkway – Left lane closure from Preakness Way to Pimlico Road

Eastbound Northern Parkway – Left lane closure from Park Heights Avenue to Greenspring Avenue

Northbound Park Heights Avenue – Left lane closure at Hayward Avenue

Southbound Park Heights Avenue – Left turn lane closure at Rogers Avenue

Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 6:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Southbound Jones Falls Expressway exit ramp to eastbound W. Northern Parkway will be closed. Motorists will be redirected to the Cold Spring Lane exits.

Cylburn Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Greenspring Avenue

Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Hayward Avenue – One-way traffic eastbound from Park Heights Avenue to Winner Avenue

Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

The north & southbound Jones Falls Expressway exit ramps to westbound Northern Parkway will be closed. Motorists will be redirected to the Cold Spring Lane exits.

Pimlico Road – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Ken Oak Avenue

Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.

Hayward Avenue – One-way traffic westbound from Winner Avenue to Park Heights Avenue