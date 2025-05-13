The 150th Preakness Stakes is this weekend. What to know about the Baltimore horse race.

The 150th running of the Preakness Stakes will take place this weekend at Baltimore's historic Pimlico Race Course.

This will be the final horse race at the track ahead of demolition and a major reconstruction project, which will impact Pimlico and the surrounding Park Heights neighborhood.

When is the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes, the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown, will be on Saturday, May 17. Post time is scheduled for approximately 6:50 p.m.

Who are the favorites?

Journalism, who finished second in the Kentucky Derby, is among the odds-on favorites to win the Preakness Stakes. The horse is trained by Michael McCarthy and ridden by jockey Umberto Rispoli.

Journalism was the Kentucky Derby favorite before Sovereignty to the win.

Sovereignty, the Kentucky Derby winner, will not run in the Preakness, his trainer announced last week.

Sandman and American Promise are the other Preakness Stakes horses who competed in the Kentucky Derby.

Sandman, ridden by jockey John Velazquez and trained by Mark Casse, placed seventh in the Kentucky Derby. The colt is named after the Metallica song "Enter Sandman," and social media influencer Griffin Johnson is part of the ownership group.

American Promise, trained by 89-year-old Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas, finished 16th in the Kentucky Derby. The horse is the son of 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify.

Here's the entire nine-horse Preakness Stakes field:

Gold Oriented (jockey Flavien Prat, trainer Bob Baffert), early 6:1 odds

Journalism (jockey Umberto Rispoli, trainer Michael McCarthy), early 8:5 odds

American Promise (jockey Nik Juarez, trainer D. Wayne Lukas), early 15:1 odds

Heart of Honor (jockey Saffie Osborne, trainer Jamie Osborne), early 12:1 odds

Pay Billy (jockey Raul Mena, trainer Michael Gorham), early 20:1 odds

River Thames (jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., trainer Todd Fletcher), early 9:2 odds

Sandman (jockey John Velazquez, trainer Mark Casse), early 4:1 odds

Clever Again (jockey Jose Ortiz, trainer Steve Asmussen), early 5:1 odds

Gosger (jockey Luis Saez, trainer Brendan Walsh), early 20:1 odds

Who won the 2024 Preakness Stakes?

Trainer D. Wayne Lukas claimed his seventh Preakness Stakes with Seize the Grey winning the race. The gray colt had 15:1 odds before the 2024 Preakness Stakes, edging race favorite Mystik Dan.

Preakness Stakes history in Baltimore

Pimlico Race Course opened on October 25, 1870, making it the second oldest racetrack in the United States, according to its website. The first Preakness Stakes was run in 1873.

Horses run around the dirt track over a distance of 1 3/16 miles (or 9.5 furlongs and 1.9 kilometers).

Pimlico Race Course has been the middle victory for 13 Triple Crown winners, including Secretariat, Seattle Slew, American Pharoah, and most recently, Justify, in 2018.

Secretariat, in 1973, owns the Pimlico course record.

Trainer Bob Baffert, who has Gold Oriented in this weekend's Preakness Stakes, has a trainer record with eight wins. D. Wayne Lukas will be looking for his eighth win at Pimlico, training American Promise.

Pimlico Race Course to undergo renovations

Saturday's horse races will be the last at Pimlico before the community undergoes a massive transformation.

The Maryland Board of Public Works approved the Maryland Stadium Authority's plan to demolish Pimlico and begin reconstruction.

The MSA unveiled the concept design for the new Pimlico Race Course, which will create a "strong and consistent identity." The new clubhouse will be inspired by Baltimore landmarks, like the Rawlings Conservatory in Druid Hill Park and the original Pimlico clubhouse.

The renovation will make Pimlico the permanent home of Maryland thoroughbred racing and will allow the facility to host more than 100 racing days each year. It currently hosts about 15 yearly.

Aside from making Pimlico a world-class race track, there will be a hotel, event space, and other amenities.

"This work is bigger than a racetrack, as historic and important as it is," said MSA Chair Craig Thompson. "This is about bringing hundreds of millions of dollars in state investment to Park Heights."

The Preakness Stakes will move to Laurel Race Course in 2026 before returning to Pimlico in 2027.

What races make up the Triple Crown?

With Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty forgoing the Preakness Stakes, there will not be a Triple Crown winner this year.

The Triple Crown of thoroughbred racing includes the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Belmont Stakes.

There have been 13 Triple Crown winners, who won all three races within the same year. The most recent Triple Crown winners were Justify in 2018 and American Pharoah in 2015.

Before that, Affirmed won the Triple Crown in 1978, and Seattle Slew won in 1977.

Traffic modified for Preakness Stakes

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation (BCDOT) announced road closures and traffic modifications for Saturday, May 17.

The traffic changes include (according to the BCDOT):

Thursday, May 15, starting at 6 p.m. until Sunday, May 18, at 1 a.m.

Rogers Avenue – Closed from Winner Avenue to W. Northern Parkway

Bland Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Key Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Woodcrest Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Merville Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Stuart Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Friday, May 16, from 5 a.m. until 8 p.m., and Saturday, May 17, from 5 a.m. until Sunday, May 18, at 1 a.m.

Rogers Avenue – One-way traffic westbound from Winner Avenue to Park Heights Avenue

Winner Avenue – One-way traffic northbound from Hayward Avenue to W. Northern Parkway

Saturday, May 17, from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Westbound Northern Parkway – Right Lane closure from Falls Road to W. Rogers Avenue

Westbound Northern Parkway – Right Lane closure from Greenspring Avenue to Pimlico Road

Westbound Northern Parkway – Left Lane closure from Preakness Way to Pimlico Road

Eastbound Northern Parkway – Left Lane closure from Park Heights Avenue to Greenspring Avenue

Northbound Park Heights Avenue- Left Lane closure at Hayward Avenue

Southbound Park Heights Avenue – Left turn lane closure at Rogers Avenue

Saturday, May 17, from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Southbound Jones Falls Expressway exit ramp to eastbound W. Northern Parkway will be closed. Motorists will be redirected to the Cold Spring Lane exits.

Cylburn Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Greenspring Avenue

Saturday, May 17, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Hayward Avenue – One-way traffic eastbound from Park Heights Avenue to Winner Avenue

Saturday, May 17, from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The north & southbound Jones Falls Expressway exit ramps to westbound Northern Parkway will be closed. Motorists will be redirected to the Cold Spring Lane exits.

Saturday, May 17, from 5 p.m. until Sunday, May 18, at 1 a.m.

Pimlico Road – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Ken Oak Avenue

Hayward Avenue – One-way traffic westbound from Winner Avenue to Park Heights Avenue

Rogers Avenue – Closed from Pimlico Road to Greenspring Avenue