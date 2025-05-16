Where's Marty: Visiting Baltimore's historic Pimlico Race Course during Preakness weekend Being at Pimlico during Preakness weekend is an absolute treat. The excitement surrounding a world-class sporting event is palpable. The mood is an excellent one indeed. Talking to a jockey about the hardest part of the Preakness Stakes is eye-opening. Discussing the vibe of what will be the last Preakness infield before the new track will be built is discussing history. And then there is the betting aspect of the Black Eyed Susan Stakes, and the Preakness Stakes, too. It is just a good time of the year to do what I do! ENJOY!