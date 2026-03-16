Potential for dangerous storms to impact Maryland Monday

Everyone in Maryland should be prepared for a potentially dangerous day of severe weather including the threat for significant damaging winds and a few tornadoes. Please have multiple ways to receive warnings, including on the CBS News App.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind advisory for winds that may gust 45 to 55 mph outside of thunderstorms. This high wind advisory begins at 2 p.m. and lasts through the evening hours. It includes Baltimore City, Baltimore, Harford, Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot, and Caroline counties. Please secure all loose outdoor items and be prepared for bridge warnings and restrictions.

Severe Storms to bring Maryland damaging winds, tornado risk

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible between now and early afternoon. While most of the storms should not become severe, a few have the potential to rotate, especially as we approach lunchtime. An isolated tornado or two is possible, but most of the storms should remain sub-severe.

As we head into the afternoon hours, thunderstorms will become stronger and more numerous. This is when the severe weather threat could escalate quickly. There will be a few batches of thunderstorms. Any storms that develop ahead of the line will be capable of damaging winds and tornadoes. After 3 or 4 p.m. storms will organize into line segments with the potential of significant damaging wind gusts on the order of 60 to 80 mph. Along a few of these lines, a few brief tornadoes will also be possible. It's important that you stay weather aware today and are prepared to lose power. Please charge tablets and devices. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, get away from windows and to the lowest floor of your home.

The highest chance of severe weather will happen in the 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. timeframe. Although severe weather could happen as early as late morning and early afternoon. After 9 p.m. colder air will rush into the area ending the severe weather threat, but will lead to a dramatic drop to our temperatures. A few flurries or brief snow showers are even possible late tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 20s to around 30°

Cold winds for St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day will be cold and windy with wind-chills staying in the 20s and 30s, despite high temperatures reaching around 40°. Winds will be out of the west-northwest at 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. We'll see a mix of clouds and some sunshine.

Winds subside Wednesday but temperatures in the afternoon will once again climb to around 40°.

Warming trend for Baltimore for beginning of spring

Thursday into Friday will be gradually warmer. Temperatures by Friday, the first day of (astronomical) spring, will be near normal in the upper 50s. Seasonably cool conditions will continue into next weekend. The next best chance of showers is Friday night into Saturday morning.