Port of Baltimore workers make urgent calls for reopening after Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE -- While a temporary alternate channel is a step in the right direction, for the thousands of port workers who have been impacted by the Key Bridge collapse, it's not enough.

Alex Glaze spoke with Scott Cowan, president of the local chapter of the International Longshoremen's Association. He says the main shipping channel needs to open up as soon as possible.

Vessel traffic into and out of the Port of Baltimore remains suspended.

"If there are no ships, there's no cargo. If there's no cargo, there is no work," Cowan said.

Cowan says many of his 2,400 union members are worried.

"If they have a family to feed and need to put food on the table, they're concerned on how they're going to do that," Cowan said.

On Monday, ILA members met with state and federal leaders.

Last week, Senate President Bill Ferguson introduced emergency legislation to the General Assembly to provide income replacement for workers impacted by the Key Bridge collapse.

"In the coming days, the General Assembly will pass the PORT Act which will support workers not covered by our unemployment insurance system, ensure impacted businesses can retain their workforce and incentivize companies to come back to the Port after it reopens," Ferguson tweeted Friday.

While the efforts to support port workers are acknowledged, Cowan says the shipping channel to the port needs to open as soon as possible, and not just to keep port workers employed. The channel's shut down could soon impact our local economy - forcing Marylanders to have to dig deeper in their pockets for everyday goods.

Governor Wes Moore said there are around 1,300 people who haven't worked since the bridge collapse. He says there is significant urgency to address that issue.