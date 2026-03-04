Popular Harford County coffee chain causes major traffic headaches

7Brew Coffee in Abingdon opened its doors in December, but some Harford County residents are still concerned about the traffic backups along Maryland 924 as people get in the drive-thru line.

This is the first 7Brew location in Maryland, and it has been wildly popular.

"When I first came here, I waited in line for an hour and 30 minutes," said customer Dominic Gerard.

"When you're coming down 24, you almost think that it's an accident, but really it's not, it's just the people waiting in line to come in and get the coffee," said customer Maisha Kelly.

Traffic concerns

Customers said they love the coffee at 7Brew so the waits are worth it, but some people have safety concerns about the traffic.

"Once this gets blocked, this right hand lane, it's really dangerous to go around because then you're hitting the turn lane, and that could potentially be an issue," said customer Jodie Lynn.

7Brew makes traffic alterations

The Harford County government is requiring the business to find a solution to the traffic dilemma.

In a statement to WJZ, they say, "The Abingdon 7Brew store met all the requirements for a typical drive-thru store when plans were submitted. After the store opened, however, the volume of traffic exceeded expectations and created backups on MD 924, posing real safety concerns for drivers and customers."

According to the 7Brew Facebook page, from now on, drivers coming from Emmorton Road will be served in Lane One, and those coming from Singer Lane will be served in Lane Two to try and alleviate some of the traffic.

"Our big focus is getting the customer in and out," said Raelyn Hitchings, a shift lead at 7Brew. "We want the customer to have a quick interaction with us but make it genuine."

Customers agreed that changed is a good idea.

"I think that's probably a good idea," Gerard said. "I see they added a way around the other side of the building so I think that's a good idea."

7Brew has applied for three more locations in Harford County, all of which will need to meet the county's traffic requirements.